Mattie M. McGowan, 84, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 27, 2023, in Hazlehurst. A funeral service was held April 5 at Free People M.B. Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include daughters, Carrie Swilley, Lilly Miner, Dessie Ernest, Dorothy Newsome, Cortissa Slaughter, Mable McGowan; brothers, Rev. Troy L. Smith Sr., John H Smith; sister, Essie Oudkerk; 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.