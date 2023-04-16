Wesson Garden Club hosts flower show

Members of the Wesson Garden Club hosted their annual flower show April 4, featuring over 100 entries. One feature showcased a youth division with 17 entries. (From left) Lisa Smith, show chairman; and Dixie Thornton, club president, stand in front of the overall winner for design. The show had 88 horticulture entries and 20 arrangement designs in various categories. There was also an award in memory of Beverly King, a former club president. The club’s “Butter Beans” designed arrangements in baskets, shoes, or houses, depending on the age of the child. Third-grader Emmett Case points out his entry in the contest.