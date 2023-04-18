Charlotte DeAnn Wright, born Nov. 15, 1963, entered her heavenly home on April 4, 2023, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Clifton Slay and Mary Frances Slay.

She is survived by her husband, William M. “Marty” Wright, of Barlow; her son, William Cody Wright, daughter-in-law, Victoria Allen Wright, and granddaughter, Charlotte Lynn Wright, of Wesson; brother, Alvin C. Slay Jr. (Little Al), of Crystal Springs; devoted family member, Lucille Martin, of Barlow; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

DeAnn was originally from Hopewell but moved to Barlow, where she and her family have resided for the last 29 years. DeAnn was a special woman with a host of amazing attributes and characteristics that defined her life. She was a lifelong teacher who touched so many children’s lives over the years. She loved photography and taking pictures of sports and the outdoors. DeAnn had amazing talents which showed in her pictures, as well as her arts and crafts. She loved to sing and had a way with words, which always seemed to be what people needed to hear for any situation. She loved to travel with her family. Time spent seeing new things and sharing those times with the ones she loved was always special to her.

Her whole life was devoted to helping others. Whether it was a student needing help, a friend who needed guidance or encouragement, or someone questioning their faith, DeAnn always would say to just come for a little “porch time” in Barlow.

The last nine years she spent giving back to those who sacrificed it all for our freedom. She started the Wings & Warriors Weekend, which is dedicated to Warriors from all over the country having the opportunity to turkey hunt. This event earned her the name “Momma De,” and she lived up to that title every day for countless people. DeAnn had a passion and a drive which could overcome any challenge or obstacle.

DeAnn was a devoted friend, a faithful wife, a loving mother, and recently blessed to become a grandmother. She loved her husband as a wife is meant to love. Marty was her world and her best friend. Her friends were special to her, each in their own way. As a mother, DeAnn showed the love and support any child could only hope to have. She was always there for any situation and was the constant to handle anything. Her greatest accomplishment in life was becoming a “Noni” to her granddaughter, Charlotte. She had a love for Charlotte which cannot be explained. Although only for a short time, their bond and love for each other will last a lifetime.

DeAnn’s last but greatest quality was her faith. She loved God and leaned on Him for strength and guidance in everything she did. It was that faith which made DeAnn the precious soul she was; always positive, always encouraging, loving every day to its fullest because she walked with God’s support. These are all the things that described who DeAnn was.

A funeral service was held April 13 at First Baptist Church Crystal Springs. Stringer Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warriors Outdoor Adventures for the Wings & Warriors Weekend on their website jeepsullivan.com or by mailing a check to 1460 Boswell Road, Bonifay, FL 32425, or the Gunner Palmer Memorial Scholarship at Renasant Bank.