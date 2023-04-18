Dr. John Lee Taylor passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 2, 2023, surrounded by Dolores, his wife of 68 years, his three adult children, their spouses, and his grandchildren in Birmingham, Ala. He lived nearly 90 years, 70 of them as an ordained Baptist minister, dedicated to a life of Christian service.

After graduating from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., Dr. Taylor served First Baptist churches in Drew, Canton, McComb and Grenada, as well as West Jackson Baptist Church, then First Baptist, Gainesville, Ga., where he retired. He later served 10 interim churches in Georgia and Alabama. He was an energetic and faithful shepherd for the Lord.

Throughout his career, he stood on the right side of history, advocating for racial integration in his congregations and in the communities where he served, and for women to have roles of leadership in Baptist churches. Both convictions were controversial at the time.

John Lee was preceded in death by his parents, John Shelby and Jewell Myers Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Slay Taylor, of Birmingham, Ala.; his brother-in-law, Benny Slay, of Madison; and his brother, Colonel Donald Taylor and wife, Beverly, of Crystal Springs. He is also survived by his three children, Melanie Taylor Claypool (Rowan), Michael Taylor (Mary), and Mark Taylor (Maggie). He has eight grandchildren and three great-granddaughters: Will Widman (Katherine) and their daughter, Beatrice; Taylor Widman (Maggie); Dr. Jackson Taylor (Katie) and their daughter, Emily; Cille Taylor Martin (Ford); Aubrey Taylor; Jack Taylor (Katie) and their daughter, Emma; Drew Taylor; and John Claypool (Suzanna).

John Lee will be warmly remembered and deeply missed by his family and friends.

All are welcome at a memorial service in Crystal Springs, his birthplace at First Baptist, his home church, at 10 a.m., April 22, with graveside following. Memorials in his honor can be donated to Mountain Brook Baptist Church at MBBC.org/give or by mail to 3631 Montevallo Road South, Birmingham AL 35213, with gifts designated “John Lee Taylor Memorial”; or any organization anyone wishes to make in his memory.