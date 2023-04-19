Bicentennial and Earth Day celebrations in Hazlehurst Saturday

The City of Hazlehurst will be active Saturday, April 22, offering events celebrating the Bicentennial of Copiah County and Earth Day.

The board of supervisors is sponsoring a county-wide celebration, beginning at 11 a.m., commemorating the 200th birthday of the county. The public is invited to attend the event on the courthouse lawn. This event has been planned in conjunction with the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce during its annual April Arts Month. Everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy music, food, and fellowship with other Copiah Countians.

The morning will begin with prayer, raising of the flag by the Copiah County Sheriff Department’s Honor Guard, and the National Anthem sung by Gwendolyn Shannon, of Wesson.

Scheduled to perform are choirs from the Copiah County Baptist Association, Antioch M.B. Church, and Strong Hope Baptist Church. New Vision Praises, of Beauregard, and soloist Ahmya Wade, of Wesson, will also perform.

Feel free to bring your own drink and a sack lunch, but food will be available from JB’s Barbeque and Baskin Robbins Ice Cream Shop. A special Bicentennial cake is being created by Brummi’s Yummies.

Commissioned Bicentennial artwork by Georgetown artist and mayor Russ DuBose will be available for purchase. Wendy and Paul Cartwright will have the latest publication on Copiah County’s history available.

The youngest and oldest attendees will be recognized, so please bring your family and friends, young and old alike.

After the concert concludes at 1 p.m., take the walking tour through the downtown area to view this year’s April Arts Month exhibits in various businesses and storefronts.

For those interested in an event earlier in the morning, Hazlehurst Elementary School will host its inaugural Copiah County Earth Day Walk and Parade. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. at Hazlehurst High School and will feature WLBT Meteorologist Patrick Ellis as the parade grand marshal.

The event will conclude at the elementary school, where guest speakers, live music, an art exhibition, and other activities are planned. The school’s new pollinator garden and mural will also be on display.

Students invite everyone to participate in the walk to show their support for our planet Earth.