County to participate in Great American Cleanup April 22

The annual Great American Cleanup for Copiah County, sponsored by Keep Copiah Beautiful, is scheduled for April 22 in conjunction with Earth Day. The cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. and end promptly at noon for everyone to join the Bicentennial Celebration being held downtown Hazlehurst on the Courthouse lawn.

Cleanup drop-off sites are as follows: Hazlehurst – City Barn on Frost Street. Mayor Kenneth Ramsey, city crews, and KCB volunteers will be on-site to help unload items for the dumpster. Georgetown – corner of Railroad Avenue and Mary Street. Mayor Russ DuBose, along with volunteers from Mercy House and KCB, will be on-site to help unload items for the dumpster. Wesson – behind the fire station, downtown Wesson. Director Cathy Stroud and KCB volunteers will be on-site to help unload items for the dumpster.

No tires or combustible items will be accepted. Everyone is encouraged to come out early and take part in cleaning up your communities and towns to make this “event-filled” day one to remember for all Copiah Countians.

Let’s all work together to help keep our 200-year-old county clean, green, and beautiful.