Wesson Lady Cobras fastpitch softball honored their senior players and manager at their district game versus the Franklin County Bulldogs on April 18. The Lady Cobras were victorious in varsity action with a score of 15-0, clinching the district championship title for Wesson. Seniors recognized were (from left) Emma Thaxton, Marley Channell, Jaylynn Cloy (manager), and Lexie Freeman. (Photo by Lisa Earls)