Community & Religious Calendar

May 6

AJFC Community Action Agency will hold a booster drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 6, at St. Peter Rock M.B. Church, 1004 Turner Street, Wesson. Those getting a vaccine will receive a gift card. For more information, contact Linda Chess-Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Watson at 601-441-4998.

May 7

Sardis Baptist Church, 1028 Elkins Rd, Wesson, will celebrate 180 years with Homecoming services on Sunday, May 7. Rev. Brad Dorman, pastor, will bring the message. Service will begin at 10 a.m. and will include special music by individuals. Service will extend over an hour. A potluck meal will be served afterwards. The church will provide fried chicken for the meal. Casseroles, sides, and desserts will also be served.

Poplar Springs Declaration Day on Harmony Road will be held at 2 p.m., May 7. In case of inclement weather, it will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 316 East Marion Avenue, Crystal Springs.

The Old Crystal Springs Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 7, at First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, in the old choir room.

May 26

AJFC will administer COVID vaccines at the Georgetown Car Show from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, May 26. Those receiving vaccines will receive a free gift card. For more information, contact Linda Chess-Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Watson at 601-441-4998.

May 26-28

The Hazlehurst Class of 1973 will celebrate their 50th class reunion May 26-28 at Copiah County Fairgrounds Multi-purpose Building in Gallman. For more information, contact Rosie Gilmore at 601-717-4107, Joa Williams at 601-953-8730, or Gloria Sandifer at 601-622-1535.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.