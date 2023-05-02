Johnnie B. Adams Jr., 84, of Crystal Springs, passed away April 24, 2023, at his home. A funeral was held April 28 at Shady Grove M.B. Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his sons, Kenny Adams, Randy Adams, Patrell Williams, Marcus Williams; daughters, Debra Jackson, Marilyn Jackson, Janice Neal, Priscilla Sterling, Jennifer Kenny; brother, Johnnie Adams; sisters, Michelle Haggins, Marcia Matthews, Betty Jackson; 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.