Tommie McBeath Ware Lupo, 92, a resident of Wesson, passed away April 22, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services were held April 25 at First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst, with interment at Lakewood South Memorial Park in Jackson.

Mrs. Lupo was born Nov. 2, 1930, in Sebastopol to Tom Carl McBeath and Mary Vance McBeath. She was married to Prentiss Ware Sr. and O.D. Lupo. Mrs. Lupo worked as the office manager and bookkeeper for the same family at Mississippi Foundry and Southern Conveyor for over 50 years. She loved her family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Mrs. Lupo was preceded in death by her parents, Tom Carl McBeath and Mary Vance McBeath.

Mrs. Lupo is survived by her daughter, Vicki Warren (Tommy); son, Prentiss Eddie Ware Jr.; grandchildren, Thomas Christopher Warren (Leslie), Dwight Warren (Victoria), Laura Smith (Bobby), Prentiss Edward Ware III, Kayla Richards (Johnathan), and Hope Landrum (Adam); 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.