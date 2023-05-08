Ashley Leigh-Ann Pierce (Sissy) went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2023, at River Oaks Hospital in Flowood. The family will have a celebration of Ashley’s life at a later date that is to be determined.

Ashley lived in Crystal Springs with her mother and two children. She loved her family and children more than anything. She was 36 at the time of her passing and leaves behind her children, Aleighah-Grace and Tristyn, while she goes on to prepare a place for them in heaven.

Ashley was a loving daughter, sister, and mother. There was nothing she enjoyed more than being with her family.

“If I go and prepare and place for you, I will come again… That where I am, There ye may be also” (John 14:3).