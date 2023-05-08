Edwina McRee, 91, of Hazlehurst, passed away May 4, 2023. A funeral service was held May 7 at First Baptist Church Chapel, Hazlehurst, with burial at Ben Salem Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. McRee was born and raised in the Allen Community outside of Hazlehurst. She attended Allen School then Copiah-Lincoln Community College. After graduation, she went to work for the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield, then the Copiah County Co-op under Mr. Ralph Smith until 1966. Everyone who worked with her says she knew everything there was to know about chemicals and farming. This would become a great asset when she met then married Carnell McRee on June 5, 1968. Together, they owned and operated a cattle farm. They worked side by side building up the land.

Her work ethic was tremendous. She went to work for Edward Hines Lumber Company in 1966 as a bookkeeper and secretary. After Kitchens Brothers bought the company, she continued in her position until her retirement in 2005. She loved the people she worked with and considered them her family.

Family was important to her. If you were her friend, you were her family. Some of her favorite times were spent in her kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends. If you ever enjoyed her biscuits, pound cake, chicken salad, or pimento and cheese, you knew you were family. Mrs. Edwina also had the gift of “gab.” If something was going on in Copiah County, she knew it and was quick to keep everyone informed. She had a circle of family and friends that she called daily to check in and check on each other.

Mrs. McRee was a member of First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst. There she was a member of actioneers, Women’s Bible Class, and Vota Vita Sunday School Class. She loved Jesus and made Bible reading a priority. Her greatest legacy will be passing that on to her family.

She raised two daughters, Pam and Carolyn, then her granddaughter, Julie. She was lovingly called “Nanny” by her family and most friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carnell McRee; daughter, Mary Carolyn Jones; parents, John James King and Irene Ferguson King; sister, Mary Caroline King and Nell Long; brother, John King Jr.; and her constant companions, her cats, Daisy, Rose, and Lily.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pam Carroll, of Hazlehurst; granddaughter, Julie Webb (Ben), of Meridian; grandson, Stephen Carroll, of Hattiesburg; great-grandson, Myles Culpepper, of Meridian; great-granddaughters, Katie Grace Culpepper and Helen Webb, both of Meridian; sister-in-law, Dorothy King, of Brandon; and four nephews and many special friends.

Mrs. Edwina will be remembered for her kindness, love, strength, and spirit. She is greatly missed by her family and friends.