Gladys Thornton

Gladys Marie Malone Thornton, 96, of Crystal Springs, passed away April 30, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. A funeral service was held May 4 at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Thornton, a native of Grand Prairie, Texas, was a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and was a leader in the WMU. She was a bookkeeper at military bases where her husband was stationed and later at Bill Jones car dealership. She loved to read, travel with her husband, play dominoes but most of all, her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles H. Thornton; parents, Harry and Mamie Malone; sisters, Mildred Summerhill Herford (Dave) and Virginia Malone; nephew, Marty Ray Malone.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Palmer (Nolan); brother, Kenneth Ray Malone; grandchildren, Shellye Marie Barnes (Dan) and Spencer Palmer (Jewell Claire); and seven great-grandchildren.