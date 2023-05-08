Jacqueline Dodds Donahoe

Jacqueline “Jackie” Dodds Donahoe, 76, of Crystal Springs, had her home-going on April 30, 2023. A funeral service was held May 6 at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Crystal Springs. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Jackie was preceded in death by her son, William Luke Donahoe; her sisters, Barbara Ann Lee and Sandra Pace; and her parents, William Robert Dodds and Annice Young Dodds.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, James “Buddy” Donahoe Jr.; son, Robert “Brad” Donahoe (Misty Odom Donahoe); grandchildren, Emry Sage and Luke “LB” Bradley Donahoe; sister, Donna Hudson (Johnnie); and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was a native of Copiah County. She graduated in 1965 from Hazlehurst High School and earned a degree in business from Hinds Junior College. She served our country in the Mississippi National Guard for over a decade. She then taught kindergarten at First Baptist Church Crystal Springs where she touched countless lives, including her future daughter-in-law. She went on to serve the United States Postal Service until she retired in 2009.

Jackie spent her retirement devoting her time and love to her husband, son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and sisters. She loved to grow flowers and tomatoes, and to feed and watch birds. She played piano and sang often at church. She was a valued member of the MacDowell Music Club. She enjoyed being a longtime member of Lake Copiah, where she loved to picnic with her husband and watch her grandchildren swim. She had a special bond with her grandbabies, who lovingly called her “CiCi.”

Jackie was a Christian, raised in Smyrna Baptist Church, and a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church for over 40 years. She immensely treasured her church family. She was deeply involved in serving and loving her brothers and sisters in Christ.

In her last years, when her body began to fail her, the fire in her soul could not be extinguished. She was tenderly cared for by her devoted husband, son, and daughter-in-law; and her incredible caregivers, Mary Holliday, Chrissy Carlisle, Glenda Barnett, and Ashley Zeigler. Her caregivers became family, and she loved them dearly.

She was an exceptionally devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She beautifully impacted so many people. She was widely loved and will be greatly missed.