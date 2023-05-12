AJFC Community Awareness Day set for May 25

This year marks the 59th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty. Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors, making communities stronger, and helping families across the U.S. thrive.

AJFC Community Action Agency Inc., a proud member of the Community Action Network, also commemorates 57 years in helping families throughout seven counties Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, and Lincoln.

“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact AJFC and our network has had on families,” said Zadier Thomas, CEO. “Last year alone, we served over 2,000 people throughout our coverage area and over 15 million across the country with immediately needed services such as shelter and food, and also long-term solutions like education and job placement.”

Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community.

“We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Thomas. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining the needs of the communities we serve.

To celebrate the continued success of Community Action and raise awareness throughout the seven counties, AJFC will host a Community Action Awareness Day in each county where services are provided. Copiah County’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at 138 North Ragsdale Avenue, Hazlehurst.

Members of the community are invited to attend to learn what AJFC provides residents with an up-close and personal view of the difficulties low-income families face, as well as an understanding of how the programs can assist these families in achieving financial security.

To volunteer or donate to AJFC, email contact@ajfccaa.org. For more information, visit the website www.ajfccaa.org.