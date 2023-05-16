Janice Volpe

Janice Caruso Volpe, 81, of Hazlehurst, passed away May 7, 2023. Janice was laid to rest at a private ceremony on May 15 at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens in Chalmette, La. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst and St. Bernard Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Janice dedicated her life in service to her country and her family. She worked for the Department of Defense for over 15 years as a civilian employee, dedicated to the protection of our nation. She was just as fiercely dedicated to her family, raising four children with her husband, Paul. Janice was an avid hunter, who enjoyed sharing the hunt with others as much as she loved to hunt herself. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul, and remained happily married for over 63 years. Janice and Paul lived their marriage as best friends, partners in all things until the day she passed. She never backed down from a good conversation, a hard argument, or a friendly poker game. She was a loyal friend, a revered mother and wife, and had a life force that will be remembered by all.

She was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Joseph Volpe; brother, Ronald Caruso; and sister, Beverly Caruso LaCorgner.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Salvador Volpe Sr.; sons, Paul Salvador Volpe Jr. (Diane), of Lacomb, La.; and Jeffrey David Volpe (Nicole), of Saint Amant, La.; daughter, Wendy Volpe Parker (Gregory), of Wesson; brother, Miton Caruso, of Saint Amant, La.; grandchildren, Paul Salvador Volpe III, Ashlynn Volpe Mahoney, Megan Charpio Jones, Brandon Volpe, Gregory Parker II, Eva Parker Dixon, Taylor Robino, and Charlie Robino; and great-grandchildren, Michael Anthony Mosley Jr., Paul S. Volpe IV, Savannah Jones, Shaun Jones III, Aniya Jackson, Oakley Moreau, Piper Dixon, and Kate Rose Mahoney.