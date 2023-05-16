Kaden Ace Mallett was born on Jan. 11, 2020. Kaden, as he is affectionately known, gained his wings on April 21, 2023.

A funeral service was held May 5 at Pentecostals of Crystal Springs, with Rev. Charles Thornton officiating. Arrangements and services were entrusted to C.J. Williams Mortuary.

Kaden leaves to cherish his memories his devoted parents, Christopher Vigreux and Brooke Mallett, of Crystal Springs; brother, Damien Lee Mallett, of Crystal Springs; grandparents, Amanda Mallet and Missy Seacrest, of Crystal Springs; great-grandparents, Dorene and Ernest Bates, of Crystal Springs; and an endless number of aunts, uncles, and cousins who will forever hold him in their hearts.