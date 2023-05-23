Alton Earl Purvis, 89, passed away at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst May 18, 2023. Graveside services were held May 23 at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mr. Purvis was a member and elder at First Presbyterian Church, Crystal Springs. He was a petroleum consultant for many oil companies for over 35 years and was an Army veteran that served in the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Harris Purvis; and his daughter, Cissy Purvis.

He is survived by his son, Tony Purvis; brother, Glen Purvis; and sister, Martha Ann Sauls.