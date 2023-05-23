A funeral service for Dennis Earl Berry was held May 19, 2023, at Wesson Baptist Church, with burial in Wesson City Cemetery. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Mr. Berry, 64, of Wesson, died May 16 in Wesson. He was born in Hazlehurst, Feb. 9, 1959, to Carl Langston Berry and Helen Olive Smith Berry. Mr. Berry was employed in the lumber and concrete business where he was a saw filer and truck driver. Mr. Berry was an avid Mississippi State fan; he enjoyed watching and cheering them on and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Paula Dawn Berry; his children, Langston Berry (Heather), Alex Berry (Peyton), Greg Ryan (Ashley), and Brooke Swaney (Trey); sisters, Linda Crews, Betty Estes (Lester), Sue Heard (Fred), Marilyn Davis (David), and Trisha Moore; six grandchildren, Emrie Leigh Berry, Avrie Reign Berry, Joseph Parker Ryan, Aubrey Elaine Ryan, Savannah Brooke Ryan, and Olivia Catherine Swaney. He is also survived by other loving family members and friends.