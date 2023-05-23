Gary Lee Strehlow, 69, passed away May 17, 2023, at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst. Funeral services were held May 22 at Stringer Family Chapel. Graveside services followed at Beulah Cemetery in Magee.

Rev. Strehlow was a member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, and a retired chaplain at the Mississippi State Hospital. He pastored numerous churches in Mississippi and six years in Arkansas. He attended high school and graduated from Long Beach before graduating from Mississippi College and New Orleans Baptist Seminary.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin William Strehlow and Mildred Josephine Strehlow.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Beck Strehlow; sons, Matthew Stephen Strehlow, Andrew Michael Strehlow (Fran), and Jonathan Lee Strehlow (Christina); daughter, Laurie Beth Strehlow Gulley (Danny); brothers, James Strehlow (Bonnie), Thomas Strehlow (Claudia), and Jerry Strehlow; sister-in-law, Avis Bourdette (David); grandchildren, William Semmes Strehlow, Cayden Evans, Oliver Strehlow, Carson Gulley, Spencer Strehlow, Preston Gulley, and Stella Gulley.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, 300 South Jackson Street, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.