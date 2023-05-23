Sandra Busby Husbands

Sandra “Sandie” Busby Husbands, 75, resident of Crystal Springs, passed away on May 19, 2023. A funeral service was held May 24 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

Sandie was the assistant manager at Jackson Area Federal Credit Union for many years before retiring. She loved being with her family, especially her great-grandchildren and her dogs. She also enjoyed spending time on the porch looking at hummingbirds and her flowers. She always had a kind word or smile for everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband and best friend, Warren Husbands; her son-in-law, Mike Hutton; and her parents, James Hankins and Lillian Hankins.

Sandie is survived by her son, Tim (Dawn) Husbands; daughter, Robin Hutton; sister, Jeannie Collins; brother, Jimmy (Dee Dee) Hankins; grandsons, Will (Kaelynn) Hale and Mike Hale; great-grandchildren, Brentley, Lea-Jayne, Emerlynn, and Brayleigh; and extended family.