Brenda Holder Roberts, 70, of Wesson, died May 20, 2023, in Brookhaven. She was born in Hazlehurst on Dec. 8, 1952, to W.D. Holder and Emma Mae Barlow Holder.

She was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School and Copiah-Lincoln Community College. While at Co-Lin, she was a member of the Colettes. Ms. Roberts enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including Scrap Happy Mama’s Scrapbooking Club and the Red Hat Society. She retired from Co-Lin where she was librarian for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Joshua Ellis Tarver.

She is survived by her children, William Daniel Roberts and Jamie Tarver Roberts; sister, Debbie Davis; three grandchildren, Chasity Paige Henderson, William Laine Roberts, and Victoria Nichole Tarver; and one great-grandchild, Thea Elanor Kelly. She is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.