Community & Religious Calendar

May 30-June 1

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, located at 1002 Rocky Falls Road, Hazlehurst, will hold Youth Revival at 7 p.m. nightly, May 30-June 1. Evangelists for the week are: Tuesday, Rev. Robert Jones from St. John of McComb; Wednesday, Rev. Sam Harris from Green Hill; and Thursday, Rev. Micheal Womack.

June 3

Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition of Copiah and Lincoln Counties is hosting a Community Health Awareness Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 3, to celebrate Beauregard adopting a smoke-free policy in May 2023. The event will be held at Beauregard Playground, 1012 East Avenue, Wesson.

There will be a benefit in honor of Rev. Dr. Willie Jones, of Crystal Springs, from 11 a.m. until, Saturday, June 3, at Tangipahoa Baptist Church, 4933 Meadville Road, Liberty. Plate lunches will be sold.

June 4

White Oak United Methodist Church will celebrate the first-year anniversary of Pastor DeMario Benson Sr. and First Lady Sandra Benson with a Royal Breakfast at 9 a.m., June 4, in the White Oak Fellowship Hall, located at 10053 New Zion Road, Crystal Springs. The guest speaker will be Rev. Alvin Mazie from St. Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Yazoo.

June 8

The Heroines of Jericho will accept applications for their 2023 Debutante Ball until June 8. These young ladies will receive formal training for formal events and will compete to be crowned queen of the ball. Prizes will be given, and they will be introduced to society at a dinner banquet ball honoring them. All young ladies ages 15-18 who would like to participate may contact Patricia Crisler Bryant, district lecturer, at 601-613-2724.

June 12

The Crystal Springs SOS Food Pantry will give out boxes of food from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday, June 12, at 308 Harmony Road, behind the fire station.

July 9-13

County Line Baptist Church will hold VBS from 6 to 9 p.m., July 9-13, for ages preschool through sixth grade. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.

June 13-16

County Line Baptist Church will hold day camps for ages 5-12 from 12:30 to 4 p.m., June 13-16. Snacks will be available for purchase.

June 14

Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation will hold Senior Citizens Afternoon Out in the community room at J.T. Biggs Memorial Library from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 14.

June 21

Mississippi State University Extension will host its First Day of Summer Field Day at noon, Wednesday, June 21, at the Truck Crops Branch Experiment Station at 2024 Experiment Station Road, Crystal Springs. There will be walking tours of the trial garden, and All-America Selections winners will be displayed. Seminars will be held in air-conditioned rooms. Attendees will be asked to rate their favorite trial garden entries. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Central MS Continuum of Care will host a homelessness awareness and resource event at the Visitors Center at Chautauqua Park in Crystal Springs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 21. Learn more about homelessness in Central Mississippi. Discover and learn more about local resources for those at risk of becoming homeless and those experiencing homelessness.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.