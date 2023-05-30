Harry Everett Johns, 97, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on May 20, 2023, after a brief Illness.

Mr. Johns was born in Hazlehurst on Oct. 5, 1924, to Oliver and Lela Johns. He went to Union School and later served on the Union Reunion Committee. He was married to the love of his life, Mary Alyene Thompson, for 75 years; they were married in 1947. He joined the United States Army in 1944 and served in Italy as an MP. After the war, he worked at Green Brothers Gravel Company and Ingalls Shipbuilding as a welder. Mr. Johns then started working for Combined Insurance Company. He was the top salesman for a number of years. The company still uses his sales techniques in training new agents. He retired after 40 years.

Mr. Johns loved all kinds of sports and was a lifelong Mississippi State University football fan. He enjoyed fishing for catfish on the Pearl River. He also simply liked to look at the river. He would tell stories about the nights spent troutline fishing. Mr. Johns mind was sharp as a tack until the moment he passed away. He could remember names and dates from his childhood until present day. He knew more history about Copiah County than you could find in any book. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with equal passion.

Mr. Johns was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wilbur Frank Johns; and daughter, Glenda Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Alyene (94); sister, Kay Little (Shelton); children, Darlene Corr (Jerry), Bonnie Johns (Jim), Tim Johns, and Robin Earls (Deno); nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and adored cats, Wacky and Smarty.

He joined Poplar Springs Baptist Church when he was a child and spent his life serving his Savior Jesus Christ. Mr. Johns also served on the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Committee.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m., June 3, with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on Poplar Springs Road in Hazlehurst.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baptist Children’s Village or the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.