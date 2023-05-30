Richard Neal Belding, 51, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 21, 2023. A memorial service was held May 26 at Highland Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Belding served 22 years as a volunteer fireman for Crystal Springs and also captain of the dive team. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wildlife, and his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Earl Belding; and his dog, Sassy.

He is survived by his wife, Cherie Belding; mother, Linda Jean Belding, of Crystal Springs; brother, George Vance Belding, of Crystal Springs; stepsons, Cody Whittington (Amanda) and Jase Granger (Ashley); two grandchildren; his dogs, Bit, Scooter, and Sadie; and lots of friends and family.