Hazlehurst summer food program announced

Every year, the United States Department of Agriculture collaborates with local organizations such as Hazlehurst City School District to provide free meals to children during the summer months.

The district’s summer food service program began May 30 and will end July 20. Meals will be served Monday through Thursday at Hazlehurst Elementary and Middle schools. The program will be closed June 19, July 4, and July 5.

Breakfast will be served from 7 to 8 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children must be present and 18 years of age and younger to receive meals. Children do not have to be HCSD students to receive meals.

For more information, contact the Child Nutrition director at 601-894-1512.