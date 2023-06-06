Billy Frank Ferrell, 88, of Hazlehurst, passed away May 25, 2023. A funeral service was held May 30 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Ferrell served 68 years in Local 798 and was a member of First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst. He loved spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his son, Greg Ferrell (Bethany), of Hazlehurst; daughter, Deloris Kuriger, of Wesson; and grandchildren, Austin Kuriger, Mason Ferrell, and Emily Ferrell.