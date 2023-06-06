Billy Kennedy

Billy Claude Kennedy, 85, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 28, 2023. A funeral service was held June 2 at First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs. Burial followed at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Kennedy lived in Crystal Springs for the past 27 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was on many different committees.

He was also known in Crystal Springs for his love of running. He spent countless hours running the streets but always took the time to stop for a smile, a wave, or a quick hello.

Prior to moving to Crystal Springs, Mr. Kennedy worked many decades for the Jackson Public Schools system. The majority of his years were spent at Wingfield High School. There, he was a class sponsor and enjoyed working with students with the Falcon Follies.

Mr. Kennedy was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Ann Thompson Kennedy.

Survivors include a son, David Kennedy, of Pearl; daughter, Karla Jarvenpaa (Harri), of Roswell, Ga.; and grandson, Kristoffer Jarvenpaa, of Roswell, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mississippi’s Toughest Kids in Crystal Springs.