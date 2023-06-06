Buddy Harold Cheek, 71, of Wesson, passed away May 26, 2023. A funeral service was held May 30 at Stringer Family Funeral Home Chapel in Hazlehurst, with burial at Georgetown Cemetery.

Mr. Cheek was a loving husband of 41 years, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Some of his favorite memories include hunting and fishing with Jason Moore, Scott Blackwell, Ricky Forrister, and multiple close friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, and he loved to sit on his back porch. He will be greatly missed by all. He was a shining light on the dark days. His laugh could light up any room.

He was preceded in death by his parents, H. A. and Imogene Taylor Cheek.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jean Cheek; daughters, Aimee Cheek, of Hazlehurst; and Ashley Cheek, of Jackson; aunts, Charlotte Anding (uncle, Jerry) and Ruth Knott; son-in-law, Jason Moore (wife Michelle); grandchildren, Brittany Fauver (grandson-in-law, Hunter), Ella Silvan, Caitlyn Silvan, Victoria Silvan, Christian Marin; and great-grandchild, Saylor Jaymes Fauver.