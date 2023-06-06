David Gribble

David Lyn Gribble passed away May 24, 2023, at the age of 49.

Born Sept. 17, 1973, to Earl David Breeden and Linda Henderson in Dalton, Ga., David grew up in Maryville, Tenn. In Maryville, he later operated a residential contracting business for a number of years.

David moved in 2016 to Crystal Springs, where he and his wife, Kristen, were married. He quickly became well known in the area working at City Ace Hardware, where he worked his way up to manager. Customers relied on him to steer them to the right tools, fix their machines, and the like. People could always trust his advice, and helping people brought him great joy. If you needed something fixed, David was exactly the right guy to ask.

His hobbies included tinkering with motors, gardening, and really any hands-on projects. An accomplished carpenter, David felt the need to stay busy and always looked out for things to fix for people, even when visiting friends and family at their homes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl “Butch” Breeden; and his sister, Joy Gribble.

He is survived by his wife, Kristen Ganucheau Gribble; his mother, Linda Lambert; his sister, Samantha Latham; his daughter, Katelyn Hunter; and his adoptive father, Carlos Gribble.

Services were held May 31 at First Presbyterian Church in Hazlehurst.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to help cover the costs of the funeral.