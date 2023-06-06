Mary Frances Henley Kitchens passed away May 28, 2023, in Pascagoula.

Mary was born to Hollis and Hazel Henley on Dec. 7, 1933, in Crystal Springs. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Pascagoula, leading the singing in the Senior Department for over 25 years. She was co-owner of K & M Plumbing Co. and worked for the Pascagoula School System as office administrator.

In 1956, she met a young man, George Kitchens, at a church service at Crestwood Baptist Church in Jackson. It did not take long for love to bloom and on Dec. 22 of that year, they married. The two shared a beautiful, adventurous journey of 66 years together. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Henley.

She is survived by her husband, George Kitchens, of Pascagoula; sister-in-law, Bobbie Cowan; brother-in-law, Danny Kitchens Sr. (Brenda); nephew, Bubba Kitchens (Kim); cousins, Dr. Ralph Didlake and Jimmy Didlake; David Stiglet, who was like a son to her; two special ladies who held a place in her heart since they were born, Nicole Burke and Joannah Dement; numerous other relatives and friends; and, of course, her First Baptist Church family.

Like the circle of life, the journey of George and Mary that began in a church service ended with a celebration of her life. Funeral services were held June 1 at O’Bryant-O’Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. A private burial concluded at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Jim Milstead, Bobby Lynn, Butch Johnston, Bunk Small, Gary Stevens, and Joe Stout.