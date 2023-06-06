Stephen Harrison

Stephen Lane Harrison, 60, of Madison, passed away May 29, 2023, at Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 24, 1963, in Hazlehurst to Ted and Mary Harrison. Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and son. Steve was the husband of Michele LeBlanc Harrison since May 9, 2013.

His grandchildren, Mason and Elena, kept a smile on his face. Every weekend you could find Steve and Michele at Mason’s Mississippi Mayhem baseball games; and each week, Elena received a phone call from her Papaw to see how his favorite granddaughter was doing. If asked, Steve would say his greatest life achievement was being the father to his three children, Brock, Logan, and Bryce Harrison. He was intentional with all his family and friends, and he never missed an opportunity to show attentiveness to the people around him. He was a passionate sports fan, specifically of the Boston Red Sox and Mississippi Mayhem, a Diet Sunkist devotee, and a Crocs enthusiast.

Steve was preceded by his father, Ted Lane Harrison; and his brother, Mark Lee Harrison.

He is survived by his wife, Michele Harrison; three children, Brock, Logan, and Bryce Harrison; as well as his daughters-in-law, Nickie (Brock) and Madison (Logan); two grandchildren, Mason and Elena; and his mother, Mary McManus Harrison; as well as several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were held at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs June 2, followed by a graveside service at Terry Cemetery.