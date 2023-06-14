Highway 51 to close June 19 for bridge replacement

A section of Highway 51 from Gallman to Hazlehurst will close to traffic June 19 to replace the bridge over a small creek south of the Copiah County Industrial Park is completed.

Motorists have several ways around the construction site, including Interstate 55 and county roads that run from Gallman to Hazlehurst.

Signs went up about two weeks ago near the Highway 51 and Highway 28 intersection in Hazlehurst and near the Highway 51 and South Pat Harrison Drive intersection in Crystal Springs, warning motorists about the closure.

According to Mississippi Department of Transporation, the project could take up to a year, with the highway being closed most of that time.