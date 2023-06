Wesson Friends of the Library is hosting Artists’ Corner Art Exhibit through June 30 at Wesson Public Library. On display is a collection of paintings by seven local contemporary artists whose style and education vary. The media used are watercolor, oil, acrylic, and gouache. In addition, one of the pieces is a type of collage. The exhibit is open during regular library hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.