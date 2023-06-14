Martha Price, 67, of Crystal Springs, passed away June 4, 2023. A memorial service was held June 8 at Gallman Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Price was a Mississippi native. She worked at Louise’s in Crystal Springs for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Price; son, Eddie Price; daughter, Margaret Price; brother, Bill Kellum (Barbara); brothers-in-law, Richard Price and Benny Price (Pumkin); and sister-in-law, Norma Price LeDet.