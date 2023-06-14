Maxine Durr Thompson, 95, of Hazlehurst. passed away June 2, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services were held June 5 at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst, with interment in Hazlehurst Cemetery.

Maxine was born Oct. 17, 1927, in the Caseyville community in Lincoln County to Elmer Durr and Alma Smith Durr. She graduated from Lloyd Star School. In 1945, she married her husband, Garland Ray Thompson, and they initially made their home in Brookhaven. In 1950, they moved to Hazlehurst, where they reared their family and she lived almost all her adult life. Maxine began working as an LPN at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital in Hazlehurst in 1952 and worked there for over 50 years. She was a member of Hazlehurst United Methodist Church. After her retirement, she enjoyed being active in her Sunday school class. Her family meant the world to her, and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Maxine was currently a resident of Chateau Pines Assisted Living Center in Brandon. Her children wish to thank the staff at Chateau Pines for the care and compassion their mother received.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Ray Thompson; parents, Elmer Durr and Alma Smith Durr; sister, Elmerita Case; and brother, Ben M. Durr.

Maxine is survived by her children, Donald Thompson (Dorothy), Connie Townsend (John), Phyllis LeBlanc (Roland), and Tammy Barnett (Brad); grandchildren, Leslie Townsend Shows (Wyman), Jason Townsend (Katie), Kimberly Manuel (Kevin), Tyler Barnett (Cassidy), Hannah LeBlanc, and Thomas Barnett; great-grandchildren, Noah Townsend, Elle Townsend, Riley Shows, Jonah Townsend, Reed Shows, Kaspian Manuel, and Konstantin Manuel; sister, Juanita Durr Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Hazlehurst United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.