Patricia Hamilton

Patricia Ann Horton Hamilton, 89, of Crystal Springs, passed away June 8, 2023. A graveside service was held June 10 at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Hamilton was raised in Lincoln County before moving to Crystal Springs in the mid ‘60s. She was a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church and was a loyal church member while she was able. Mrs. Hamilton loved to read.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hamilton; parents, Claude and Edell Russell Horton; son, Lloyd Hamilton; brothers, Frank Lewis and Russell Horton; and sister, Elsie Ashley.

She is survived by nephew, Billy Dungan (Kathy).