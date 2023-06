Carl Earnest Virgil, 57, passed away June 4, 2023. A funeral service was held June 10 at House of Peoples Funeral Home Chapel.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Virgil; daughter, Ebony Elis; son, Carlos Jackson; stepson, John Walls Jr.; two grandsons; sisters, Jacqueline Bridges, Delar Taylor, Lillie Luckett, Jackie Furbert; and brothers, Kenya Washington and Parker Washington III.