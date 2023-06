David Buckley

David Wayne Buckley passed away June 8, 2023. A private family graveside service was held June 12 at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handled arrangements.

Mr. Buckley was a resident of Georgetown. He loved snake and alligator hunting, and basketball.

He is survived by his wife, Jana Buckley; son, Patrick Logan Buckley; daughters, Marlie Paige Buckley and Zoey Jane Buckley; mother, Shelia Dickerson; father, David E. Buckley; brother, Russell Chase Buckley (Keri); granddaughter, Kendell Paige Buckley and another grandchild due January 2024; and nieces and nephews, Claire Buckley, Maddie Buckley, and Trip Buckley.