Edna Bennett Ward, 90, passed away at her residence in Harrisville on June 14, 2023. A funeral service was held June 17 at Unity Baptist Church, with interment following at Palestine Cemetery.

Mrs. Ward, a native of Pinola, lived at her home place in the Palestine community for 68 years. When she wasn’t working in her yard, she loved traveling, especially to the Smoky Mountains. She worked at the Pearl Walmart in the garden center for 24 years. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church. The family would also like to recognize the love and care shown for the past year to Mrs. Ward by her caregiver, Pam Barron.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ward Jr.; parents, J.D. and Zina Bennett; adoptive parents, Hulon and Audrey Dear; brother, Leon Bennett; and sister, Cathy Bennett Roland.

Mrs. Ward is survived by her sons, Steven Ward (Lorrie) and Jeffrey Ward; daughters, Joan McLeod (Joe), Pam Lesley (Joel), and Penny Havens (Paul); grandchildren, Kerri Guinn, Holli Howard, Melanie Ellis, Amanda Ward, Brad Welch, Misty Macoy, and Kevin Owen; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Dear; and sister, Gail Hederman.