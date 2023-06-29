Register by July 10 to vote in Mississippi Primary Election

By Frank Corder

Now is the time to register to vote for those planning to cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic Primary Elections in Mississippi slated for Aug. 8.

New voters can register either in person at their local county circuit clerk’s office, municipal clerk’s office, or by mail-in registration application at least 30 days prior to the date of the election.

The Mississippi secretary of state’s office says applications must be postmarked on or before 30 days prior to the date of the election.

The last day to register to vote in the primary election is July 10.

Voters who have not yet reached the age of 18 at the time of a primary election may vote in the primary election so long as they will reach the age of 18 on or before the date of the general election.

The general election is set for Nov. 7. To register to vote in that election, registration must be completed and submitted by Oct. 10.

Voters can verify their registration and ensure they are an active voter by visiting the website yallvote.ms.

Voters who have moved can update their address at yallvote.ms as well.