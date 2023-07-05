Charlene Howard, of Crystal Springs, passed away June 27, 2023. A funeral service was held June 30 at First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Howard graduated from Crystal Springs Consolidated School. She was an office manager, executive secretary, and bookkeeper. She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association.

She loved gardening and was a 25-year member of the Master Gardeners and was also past president of the Old Garden Rose Society. Her gardens were featured in various magazines and newspapers.

She was a proud member of the Crystal Springs First Baptist Church choir and Crystal Belles handbell choir. Mrs. Howard served on nine mission trips to Honduras.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Claude T. McNeill; and infant daughter, Sherri Darlene McNeill.

She is survived by her husband, Ray C. Howard, of Crystal Springs; son, Tal McNeill, of Gallman; stepdaughter, Deborah King, of Crystal Springs; granddaughters, Molly McNeill Hamilton and Anna McNeill Sanders, both of Clinton; grandsons, Ian McNeill, of Gallman; Britton King, Wesley King, both of Crystal Springs; and Evan King, of Madison; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Etta Rae Courtney, of Florence.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation in Charlene Howard’s name to Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation, P.O. Box 520, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.