David Henry Smith, 86, passed away July 2, 2023, at Copiah Living Center in Crystal Springs. Dave was born on Oct. 22, 1937, in Colver, Penn., to George and Jessie Smith.

He served in the Marine Corps from 1960 to 1964 and remained very proud of his service throughout his life. He was a skilled carpenter by trade and especially enjoyed his time working at the carpentry shop at University Hospital in Jackson.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn Davis Smith; his daughter, Kathy Diane Sandoval; great-grandson, Wyatt Mitchell Johnson; brother, George Smith; and sister, Lettie Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Johnson (Mitch); granddaughters, Ashley Waddell (Joel) and Regan Faulkner (Jason); grandsons, Jeremy Johnson and Ryan Johnson (Rebecca); son, David Smith Jr.; daughter, Andrea Smith Olinger; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Smith (Kitty); and sisters, Betsy Kaine and