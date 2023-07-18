A funeral service for Laura B. Taylor was held July 12, 2023, at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, with burial in the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Taylor, 95, of Hazlehurst, passed away July 10 at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst. She was born in Warren Township, Mich., May 27, 1928, to Edward Bassel and Laura St. Lawrence Bassel. She worked for many years as a factory supervisor, but her most favorite thing to do was to create lovely dishes and share with her family and the friends in her community. Mrs. Taylor loved her faith family at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, where she had been a member over 70 years. Though she was on many different committees, her greatest joy was found in teaching and caring for the children in the nursery department.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ray Taylor Sr.; her parents; son, Ray Taylor Jr.; brother, Joseph Schloff; sisters, Bernadette Julien, Mildred Colton, and Leigh Horais; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bassel; and nephew, Michael Bassel.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Diana T. Banes (Larry), Eddie Taylor (Peggy); daughter-in-law, Connie Taylor; five grandchildren, Michael Banes (Amanda), Chris Taylor (Cate), Joey Taylor (Christy), Timothy Taylor (Tess), and Stacey Davis (Kevin); 11 great-grandchildren, Jeb, Jackson, and Jaren Banes, Justice Taylor, Carley Taylor, Caden Ruple, Ryan Verdecchia, Anna Verdecchia, Allie Taylor, Autumn Taylor, Emily Davis, and Jacob Davis; and brother, Roy Bassel. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Charlotte Anding and husband, Jerry; as well as other loving family members and friends.

The family wishes to thank all the employees of Pine Crest Guest Home for the care given to Mrs. Taylor. We also thank Dr. Randy Hankins for his many years of care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.