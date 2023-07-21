Wesson Yard of the Month By Editor | July 21, 2023 The home of Donna Smith, 1108 Wells Street, was awarded Yard of the Month for July by the Wesson Garden Club. The club is a member of Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., The Garden Clubs of Mississippi Inc., and the Natchez Trace District. Posted in News Related Posts Wild Hog control equipment cost share opportunity announced July 20, 2023 Religious exemptions for immunizations now allowed July 19, 2023 Community & Religious Calendar July 18, 2023 Register by July 10 to vote in Mississippi Primary Election June 29, 2023 Securing safety one load at a time June 14, 2023