Beall’s Body Shop has been named business of the month for July by the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce. Pictured are (from left) Jacqui Patten, Kayla Berch, Victor Willis, JoAnn Hailey, Malcolm Erwin, Lisa Purser, Melvin Wiley Jr., Dwayne Jackson, Sandra Hall, Michael Jackson, Eloise Thomas, and Randy Erwin.