Arnell Hutchison, 99, of Hazlehurst, was called home to be with the Lord July 18, 2023. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and remained faithful.

A celebration of life service was held July 21 at Bethel Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Hutchison was born in the Bethsalem community of Choctaw County on Sept. 14, 1923, to the late James Glover and Sarah Rosalie Black Hutchison. He graduated from Weir High School in 1942. He drove a school bus while a student.

He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater from 1943 t 1946. He was aboard the USS Bliss and the USS Carter Hall and participated in five invasions. He was hospitalized in 1946 with tuberculosis and remained on his back at the VA Hospital in Outwood, Ky., for two years. He met the love of his life, Billie Carl Carmen, who was working at the hospital. They were married on March 13, 1949, and were married for 61 wonderful years.

Arnell took some business courses at Commercial College in Jackson. He began a career of working with the VA Hospital in Poplar Bluff, Mo., as an accountant, then moved to Gainesville, Fla., and was promoted to chief accountant serving a total of 35 years with the VA Hospital.

Arnell and Billie retired to Hazlehurst in 1979 to be near family. Over the years, they enjoyed going on annual Navy reunions and were able to travel the U.S. visiting great landmarks and catching up with his shipmates.

He and his brother, Paul Wayne, enjoyed many years together gardening, picking blueberries, reminiscing about the good ole days, and enjoying family times together.

Mr. Hutchison was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church. He loved his family and had an amazing recollection of stories that he enjoyed sharing. He was an avid gardener and had an orange grove while in Florida. He was a great listener and was always interested in others.

He was treasured by his family and is survived by his son, David (Maggie), of Camdenton, Mo.; and his daughter, Carolyn (Dwayne) Gammons, of Hazlehurst. Papaw was loved and adored by his grandson, Max Gammons, of Hazlehurst. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Donald Whitmire, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Glover and Sarah Rosalie Black Hutchison; his devoted wife, Billie Carl Carmen, his beloved grandson, Sam Hutchison; his brothers, Byron, Johnny, Raymond, Jake, Dewitt, and Paul Wayne Hutchison; and his sisters, Janie Lee Hollingsworth and Eleanor Whitmire.

The family wishes to express love and a heartfelt thank you to Debra Gladden, his caregiver during the last three years of his life, along with Jackie and Angela Barlow. Additional appreciation goes to the wonderful Hospice and AccentCare Home Health staff and Dr. Randy Hankins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 1189 Bethel Lane, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 or French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.