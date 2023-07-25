Brenda Morris

Brenda Perkins Morris, 73, of Hazlehurst, went t be with the Lord July 22, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, at Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Baptist Church, with burial at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Brenda was a devoted mom and mother-in-law to her two boys and their wives and her dog, Roscoe. One of her favorite activities was sitting out back on her deck with Roscoe, soaking up the warm sun, and sipping on a glass of cold sweet tea. Brenda retired after a 30-plus year career with BellSouth in downtown Jackson.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis Chapman Perkins, Sr. and Lois Lucille Perkins.

She is survived by two sons, Greg Morris (Katie) and Seth Morris (Melissa); brother, Ellis Chapman Perkins Jr. (Donna); and step-grandson, Jasper Woodcock.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund.