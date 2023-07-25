Carolyn Johnson

Carolyn Jeanette Johnson, 84, of Crystal Springs. passed away July 17, 2023, at Pine Crest Guest Home. A funeral service was held July 20 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at New Zion Cemetery. Rev. Webb Armstrong officiated.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bobby Johnson; two sons, David and Richard Johnson; and an infant daughter, Cindy.

She was born Aug. 31, 1938, in Donaldson, Ark., to H. B. and Syble Russell. She married her childhood sweetheart, Bobby Johnson, on Dec. 31, 1953.

She is survived by her son, Bruce (Selena); three grandchildren, Emily Stewart, Meghan Case, and Ryan Johnson; and four great-grandchildren, Drew and Dixie Stewart, and Brently and Oakley Case.