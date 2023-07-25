Community & Religious Calendar

July 26

Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation will host Seniors Afternoon Out for senior adults at the J.T. Biggs Jr. Memorial Library from 1 to 3 p.m., July 26. There will be games and coffee.

July 29

Community Outreach Ministries will present a Back-to-School Prayer Program at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 29, at The Shed in Crystal Springs located on East Railroad Avenue. School supplies will be collected to be given to school-age students. Supplies can be dropped off at Gallman Chapel Church or contact Rev. Linda Tobias at 601-291-2524.

July 30

White Oak United Methodist Church, 10053 New Zion Road, Crystal Springs, will commemorate their 188 years of existence at 2 p.m., July 30. Guest speaker will be Bishop Sharma D. Lewis, the new resident bishop of the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church. Guest choirs will be Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home Choir, of Jackson; Greater Clark Street Missionary Baptish Church, of Jackson; and the James Hawkins Chorale, of Jackson. Dinner will be served.

Aug. 9

Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation will host Seniors Afternoon Out for senior adults at the J.T. Biggs Jr. Memorial Library at 1 p.m., Aug. 9. Open and free to the public. Enjoy a game of Bingo.

Aug. 23

Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation will host Seniors Afternoon Out for senior adults at the J.T. Biggs Jr. Memorial Library at 1 p.m., Aug. 23. Open and free to the public. Enjoy a game of Bingo.

Ongoing

Ladies water aerobics will meet from 6 to 7 p.m., Monday and Thursday, at the Crystal Springs city pool on Lee Avenue. Cost is $3 per visit. For more information, contact Beth Dickson at 601-940-8556.

The Women’s Ministry Clothes Closet of St. James M.B. Church, 107 Banks Street, Hazlehurst, is open from 4 to 6 p.m., the first Monday of each month. Closet location is at the Larkin Street building behind the church and across from the city swimming pool.

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.